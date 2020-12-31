NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 65.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $734,045.06 and $381.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007649 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,520,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,440,842 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

