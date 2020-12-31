Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.14

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $8.00. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 143,204 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 66.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

