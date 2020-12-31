Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.14

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $8.00. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 143,204 shares.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCO)
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
