Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.50

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $8.74. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 363,928 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $1,063,696.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 55.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,336,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

