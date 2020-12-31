NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $173.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.08.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

