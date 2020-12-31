Nxt-ID Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,659 call options on the company. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,704 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nxt-ID has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

