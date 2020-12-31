Offshift Trading Up 21.9% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $38,676.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,900.42 or 0.99790448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020591 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012602 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00042008 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

