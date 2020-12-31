Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 10,283 Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

LON ULS opened at GBX 80.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market cap of £52.09 million and a P/E ratio of 38.24.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.