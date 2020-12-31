OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 188.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OneMain by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

