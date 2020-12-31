Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $938,838.27

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $938,838.27 and $42,699.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00565492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00160526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00310446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00087446 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

