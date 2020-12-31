Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

NYSE DFS opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

