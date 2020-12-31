Ormeus Coin Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $146,385.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00180302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00561449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00303306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00082134 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

