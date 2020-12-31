OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KIDS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 988,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after buying an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

