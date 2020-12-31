O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $37.99. 90,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 89,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

