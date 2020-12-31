Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Down 9.9%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.29. 1,546,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 393,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The stock has a market cap of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

