Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 89,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

