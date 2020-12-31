Own (CHX) Trading 35.2% Higher This Week

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00275101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.86 or 0.01966218 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own (CHX) is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is owndata.network . Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

