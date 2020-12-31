Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 91,543 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 347.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter.

