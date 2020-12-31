Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 163.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58,617 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 166,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,987. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

