Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 22.5% This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $12.92 or 0.00044844 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and $5.67 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00563861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00159475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00308286 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00087087 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

