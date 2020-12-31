Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 23,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) Company Profile (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Roger gold-copper project covering an area of approximately 987 hectares located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt; a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,355 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.