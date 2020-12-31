Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

PSI stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.89. 86,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,918. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$14.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$23.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 281.82%.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

