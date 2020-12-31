PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.53

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.77. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 13,233 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PCM Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 53.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

