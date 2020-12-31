PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.53

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.77. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 13,233 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.
PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.