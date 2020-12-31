PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $300,795.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00295534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01989547 BTC.

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

