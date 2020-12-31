Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,554.31

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,554.31 and traded as high as $2,890.00. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at $2,831.00, with a volume of 310,801 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,885 ($37.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,757.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,554.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.98%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

