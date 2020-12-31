PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of PETQ opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. Analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

