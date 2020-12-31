P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Up 20.5%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s share price was up 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 598,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,213% from the average daily volume of 7,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.61.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

