PG&E Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 45,241 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,070% compared to the average volume of 3,866 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 344,170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,601 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in PG&E by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $14,057,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 228,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. PG&E has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

