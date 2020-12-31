Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin Sells 11,975 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,241.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLAB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 337,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $732.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.