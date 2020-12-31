Pillar Trading 26.3% Higher This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Pillar has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $14,825.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00040054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00294649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.66 or 0.01991155 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.