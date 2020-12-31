Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 185,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 254,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several analysts recently commented on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$70.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 88,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$25,521.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,891,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,768,535. Insiders have purchased 242,000 shares of company stock worth $63,135 over the last quarter.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

