PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Up 4.5%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OAOFY shares. VTB Capital cut shares of PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PJSC Tatneft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

