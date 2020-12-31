Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 5.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.19. Approximately 24,265,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 23,770,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417,262 shares of company stock valued at $75,760,139 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

