POA Network (POA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

