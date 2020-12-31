Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Populous has a total market cap of $23.16 million and $1.19 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

PPT is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

