Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Hits $0.0378 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $81.68 million and $1.05 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00082198 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network Token Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,162,875,408 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

