Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Reaches $40.14 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $40.14 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00296156 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.02 or 0.02011871 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

POWR is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.