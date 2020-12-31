Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.14 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00296156 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.02 or 0.02011871 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.