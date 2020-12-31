Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

PFC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

