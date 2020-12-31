Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Up 8.7%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) shares were up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 159,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 798,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. Our commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 10 office properties, one industrial property and four retail properties. Our commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and we are currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States.

