PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.