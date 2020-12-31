Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 0.3%

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.34 ($0.04). 1,263,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 794,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52.

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

