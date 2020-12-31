Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Up 10.1%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.25. 896,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 380,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PROG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,475,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

