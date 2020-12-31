Project Pai Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Project Pai has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $106,941.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, BitForex, LBank and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,720,430,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,737,904 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

