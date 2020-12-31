ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 5.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.28. 55,691,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 29,253,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,289,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

