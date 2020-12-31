Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 19,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,353. The company has a market cap of $748.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

