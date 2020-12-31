PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.69.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PTC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in PTC by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in PTC by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

