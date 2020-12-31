Pure Market Capitalization Tops $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

