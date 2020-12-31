PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $34,458.62 and approximately $28.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,897.96 or 0.99730862 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.