Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Stock Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Puxin were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Puxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEW opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Puxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $589.20 million, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

