Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Up 10.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,576,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 248,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

